Gregg Dodd saying thank you with ‘Year of Gratitude’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For Gregg Dodd the New Year means a new resolution and another chance to inspire.

”I always set out to try to do something out of the ordinary,” says Dodd.

This year Gregg is living a “Year of Gratitude”; each day writing a letter to somebody that has impacted his life.

Letters will be sent to people who have instilled a value, taught him a skill, or inspired him along the way.

As Gregg puts it, people that have made him the person he is today.

“I sit down at night pull out a piece of paper and the thoughts just flow out onto the paper. I say I leave my heart out on the piece of paper,” Gregg says.

Gregg hopes that his Year of Gratitude will inspire other people to take the time to say thank you.