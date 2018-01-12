Heartbreaking Video Shows Dog Lying Down at Gravesite of Owner, Who Died 4 Months Ago

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

It’s a touching moment as a loyal 5-year-old Chihuahua mix refuses to leave her master’s New York gravesite. 

Theresa and Mike Morini took in Deta after her 86-year-old mother passed away last September. 

“It broke my heart,” Theresa told Inside Edition. “Deta and my mother were inseparable. Wherever my mother went, Deta followed.”

At one point, they even smuggled Deta into the hospital outside Albany, where Theresa’s mother was being treated for congestive heart failure, so they could be together.

Now, several months after her death, Deta still remembers.

Every time Theresa visits her mom’s grave, she makes sure she takes Deta with her. Every time Deta runs past the other graves and makes her way to the location with her late master is interred.

And there she stays, refusing to leave and loyal to the very end and beyond

“Is my mother’s spirit still here? I don’t know,” Theresa said. “It does bring me comfort and I think it brings her comfort too.” 

RELATED STORIES


Group Honors Fallen Soldiers by Placing Wreaths on Thousands of Graves Across the Country


Could This Robot Dog Become Man’s Best Friend of the Future?


Bride Walks Down the Aisle With Her Dog as Flower Girl: ‘She’s Just Part of the Family’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s