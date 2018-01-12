Heartbreaking Video Shows Dog Lying Down at Gravesite of Owner, Who Died 4 Months Ago

It’s a touching moment as a loyal 5-year-old Chihuahua mix refuses to leave her master’s New York gravesite.

Theresa and Mike Morini took in Deta after her 86-year-old mother passed away last September.

“It broke my heart,” Theresa told Inside Edition. “Deta and my mother were inseparable. Wherever my mother went, Deta followed.”

At one point, they even smuggled Deta into the hospital outside Albany, where Theresa’s mother was being treated for congestive heart failure, so they could be together.

Now, several months after her death, Deta still remembers.

Every time Theresa visits her mom’s grave, she makes sure she takes Deta with her. Every time Deta runs past the other graves and makes her way to the location with her late master is interred.

And there she stays, refusing to leave and loyal to the very end and beyond

“Is my mother’s spirit still here? I don’t know,” Theresa said. “It does bring me comfort and I think it brings her comfort too.”

RELATED STORIES



Group Honors Fallen Soldiers by Placing Wreaths on Thousands of Graves Across the Country





Could This Robot Dog Become Man’s Best Friend of the Future?





Bride Walks Down the Aisle With Her Dog as Flower Girl: ‘She’s Just Part of the Family’

