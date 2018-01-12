Jaguars feeling good health-wise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars are about as healthy as they could have hoped heading into the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Linebackers Telvin Smith (ankle) and Paul Posluszny (abdomen) practiced in full Friday. So did cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) and Aaron Colvin (illness).

The Jaguars (11-6) have gotten healthy enough that they could have the same 22 starters they had in early September when they play at Pittsburgh (13-3) on Sunday.

Backup receiver/punt returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) and reserve linebacker Blair Brown (ankle) were the only players listed as questionable for the game. Both practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Coach Doug Marrone credited his players for working to get back on the field, saying a guy “can either take that or not take that as far as getting himself ready.”

