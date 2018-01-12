Meet the U.S. Olympic speed skating team

Joey Mantia (Who is, Q&A)

Joey Mantia was the winner of the men’s 1000m and 1500m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In PyeongChang, he will also compete in the mass start, an event that will make its Olympic debut in 2018. Mantia is the current world champion in the mass start.

Shani Davis (Who is)

With four Olympic medals, Shani Davis is the most decorated member of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team. He won gold in the 1000m and silver in the 1500m at both the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Games. Davis qualified for PyeongChang after finishing second in the men’s 1000m and third in the men’s 1500m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials.

Mitch Whitmore (Q&A)

Mitch Whitmore is the reigning national champion and current American record holder in the 500m. In 2017, he had his best-ever finish at the world championships, fourth in the 500m.

Jonathan Garcia

Jonathan Garcia made his Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics competing in the 1000m. Garcia will compete in the 500m in PyeongChang.

Kimani Griffin

Kimani Griffin will be a first-time Olympian in PyeongChang. His best finish at the Olympic Trials was third place in the men’s 500m.

Brian Hansen (Q&A)

Already a silver medalist in the team pursuit from Vancouver, Brian Hansen will compete in his third Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. He earned his spot after finishing second in the men’s 1500m at the Olympic Trials.

Emery Lehman (Q&A)

21-year old Emery Lehman is the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic speedskating team for the second time. Lehman was the final member added to the team, joining as a team pursuit specialist.

Carlijn Schoutens

Carlijn Schoutens will compete in her first Winter Olympic after earning the fastest time in the women’s 3000m and 5000m at the Olympic Trials. Schoutens was born in New Jersey, but grew up in the Netherlands. In 2014, she returned to the U.S. in hopes of representing her country of birth at the Olympics.

Heather Bergsma (Who is,Q&A)

Heather Bergsma will be the busiest American speed skater in PyeongChang, as she qualified for four events: the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, and the mass start. At the Trials, Bergsma continued to build off a strong year in which she earned three World Cup titles: overall, 1500m and 1000m. Bergsma is currently the world record holder in the 1500m.

Brittany Bowe (Who is,Q&A)

Brittany Bowe earned her second trip to the Olympics after winning the 500m and the 1500m and finishing second in the 1000m at the Trials. In 2016, Bowe suffered a concussion that forced her to end her season early, putting PyeongChang and her racing career in doubt.

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson made history when she bacame the first African-American women to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long track speed skating team. Four months after moving to the ice from inline skating, Jackson finished third in the 500m at the Olympic Trials and booked a spot on the team.

Mia Manganello (Q&A)

Mia Manganello will be a first time Olympian in PyeongChang. She qualified after a third-place finish in the 1500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials. After failing to qualify for the 2010 Vancouver Games, Manganello retired and began racing professionally in cycling, but returned to skating in 2016.

Jerica Tandiman

Jerica Tandiman will make her Olympic debut in PyeongChang after growing up with the Utah Olympic Oval in her backyard. Tandiman earned her spot on the Olympic team with a fourth-place finish in the 1000m.