Morgan Schild qualifies for U.S. Olympic moguls team; Jaelin Kauf gets another win

American Jaelin Kauf is the world’s best moguls skier this season. Countrywoman Morgan Schild is not far behind.

Kauf won for the second time in six World Cup events this season on Thursday night, notching her fourth finish in the top two in the last five events. She leads the World Cup standings.

Schild joined her on the podium for a second straight night in Park City, Utah, in third place.

Schild clinched an Olympic spot, joining Kauf as first two moguls skiers to qualify for Team USA.

Kauf, the daughter of two moguls skiers, made her first Olympics with her win Wednesday night.

Schild, a 20-year-old also going to her first Olympics, went 22 months between competitions due to a left ACL tear and two surgeries.

She returned last January and made the podium in her first World Cup back. Then she notched her first World Cup moguls win a month later.

They’re succeeding the retired Hannah Kearney — 2010 Olympic champion and 2014 bronze medalist — in carrying the Olympic podium hopes for the U.S.