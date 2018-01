COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the far-east side of Columbus.

It happened around 5:10pm near the intersection of Comstock Drive and Lisbon Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:28pm.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police Involved Shooting:

January 12, 2018, 5:28pm.

Comstock Dr. & Lisbon Dr.

All officers are ok. Suspect died. More details to follow as they become available. #CPD pic.twitter.com/BIx9WZe4sh — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 12, 2018

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.