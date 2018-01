COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Authorities are searching this morning for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead.

Columbus police say they responded to a call about a robbery around 1:25am near the 500 block of South Napoleon Avenue and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim was to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead at 2:03am.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.