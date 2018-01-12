Several central Ohio counties under snow emergencies

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Several central Ohio counties are under snow emergencies as snow continues to fall.

Click here to check the latest Storm Team 4 Forecast.

Level 1:

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are snow-covered and drivers should use caution. The following counties are under a Level 1:

Clark County

Delaware County

Hardin County

Logan County

Madison County

Marion County

Morrow County

Union County

Level 2:

A Level 2 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. You should only drive if you feel it is necessary to be out on the roadways and contact your employer to see if you should go to work. The following counties are under a Level 2:

None

Level 3:

A Level 3 Snow Emergency means that no one except emergency personnel should be on the roads. Do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. You may be subject to arrest if you drive during a Level 3. You should contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

None

If you park your car on the street, you may want to check to make sure you aren’t on an emergency snow route.

Many local municipalities have these routes, which you can find maps of on their websites.

Typically, the chief of police or another high ranking official with the municipality will declare a snow emergency activating a no parking zone along the emergency snow routes.

Residents then have a short window of time to move their vehicle or risk it getting ticketed or towed away.

The amount of time typically coincides with the severity of the snow emergency and can be anywhere from a few hours to immediately.

Because you may work a non-tradition shift, and may be asleep when the emergency is called, it is advised that you check if you normally park along one of these routes and make plans to park your vehicle elsewhere ahead of the storm.

Many municipalities allow residents to park their cars in public parking lots during snow events like the one we are expected to experience.

The clearing of the streets along these routes help to ensure first responders, road crews, and travelers can get around easier.

It also means the snow and ice can be plowed to the curb line.

Some municipalities, like Grove City, have begun asking their residents to park off the street even in areas that are not part of the emergency snow routes to help with plowing in those areas as well.