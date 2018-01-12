Suspect in murder of two postal employees will be prosecuted in federal court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing two United States Postal Service employees will be tried in federal court.

Police say Deshaune Stewart, 24, shot and killed 52-year-old supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsey at the Dublin post office on Dec. 23.

Then, investigators said Stewart waited for and attacked 53-year-old postmaster Ginger Ballard outside of her apartment complex about three hours later.

Because the victims were federal employees, Stewart can be prosecuted in federal court instead of state court. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office will work as co-counsel on the case.

 

