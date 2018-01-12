Texas Tech student got in trouble with TSA for giving fellow Red Raider ‘guns up’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) – Texas Tech University sophomore Diana Durkin faced backlash with Transportation Security Administration in the Houston Airport Security after throwing up the hand signal for Guns Up when she saw a fellow fan in the security check point line.

“I see somebody wearing a Texas Tech hoodie,” Durkin said. “I love my school, I love Texas Tech. I’m so proud to be a Red Raider so I see it and I’m like, ‘Hey!’ (with a gun hand symbol for the school).”

This started when Durkin was in her hometown of Houston to help her mother with her business after it was flooded by Hurricane Harvey. She said she woke up late on her last day in town and rushed to the Houston Airport to make her flight back to Lubbock.

“I see somebody wearing a Texas Tech hoodie and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’,” Durkin said.

She was waiting in line through security when Durkin said she saw a fellow Red Raider fan. She threw a Guns Up hand signal to show her support.

“I love my school, I love Texas Tech,” Durkin said. “I’m so proud to be a Red Raider so I see it and I’m like, ‘Hey!’.”

Durkin said a TSA officer pulled her out of line based on waving a gun symbol in the air. After a thorough pat down, baggage check, and ran her identification cards, TSA let her go with a warning.

Durkin tweeted about the incident shortly after and it quickly went viral. Find it here.

Although she laughs about the incident now, Durkin said she’s grateful she did not get in trouble with security.

“You can’t do stuff like that in an airport, this could have been a lot more serious than it was and you need to be more careful with what you do,” Durkin said.