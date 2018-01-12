About 7,000 without power in Central Ohio Friday night

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP Ohio reports about 7,000 Central Ohio customers without power Friday night.

The largest areas include the Livingston-McNaughten neighborhood on the southeast side (about 2,300 people), a neighborhood near the intersection of Bethel and Godown roads (about 1,200 people), and an area between Granville and Newark close to The Ohio State University at Newark (about 1,500 people).

AEP Ohio estimates customers on the southeast side will have power by midnight; customers in the Bethel-Godown area will have power by 10:30pm; and customers in the Granville-Newark area will have power by 11:30pm.

Other outages are scattered around the area. Report an outage on AEP’s website.

You can view the outage map by clicking here. 

READ MORE: AEP Ohio has hundreds of workers on standby for power outages during winter storm

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s