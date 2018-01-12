About 7,000 without power in Central Ohio Friday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP Ohio reports about 7,000 Central Ohio customers without power Friday night.

The largest areas include the Livingston-McNaughten neighborhood on the southeast side (about 2,300 people), a neighborhood near the intersection of Bethel and Godown roads (about 1,200 people), and an area between Granville and Newark close to The Ohio State University at Newark (about 1,500 people).

AEP Ohio estimates customers on the southeast side will have power by midnight; customers in the Bethel-Godown area will have power by 10:30pm; and customers in the Granville-Newark area will have power by 11:30pm.

Other outages are scattered around the area. Report an outage on AEP’s website.

You can view the outage map by clicking here.

READ MORE: AEP Ohio has hundreds of workers on standby for power outages during winter storm