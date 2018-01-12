Three arrested after toddler drinks meth soda

KTVX Published:
Lucinda, Ashley and Danny Black (Tooele County Sheriff's Office)

GRANTSVILLE, UT (KTVX) – Lucinda Black is a mother charged in connection with her 3-year-old daughter drinking from a water bottle with methamphetamine and soda inside, according to court documents.

Three siblings — Lucinda, Danny and Ashley — were partying on Dec. 31 inside a trailer home in Grantsville, court documents show.

“One of the females had consumed some of the drink, left the bottle in an area that was accessible to the 3-year-old, and the 3-year-old then located the bottle – and drank from that bottle,” said Alison Peterson, a spokesperson for Grantsville Police Department.

Court documents show the 3-year-old girl drank out of a water bottle, then “started acting weird” after doing so.

She says police first found out about the case when a guardian brought the 3-year-old from the trailer home to the hospital.

“The reason they were calling is the child had tested positive for meth,” said Peterson.

Police say the three siblings all face multiple charges after that night.

“You can only imagine what a 3-year-old child would go through consuming the same amount of drugs as an adult so it’s alarming, it’s concerning,” said Peterson.

The 3-year-old child is recovering, according to police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s