VIDEO: Northern Ohio town issues warning as icy river breaches banks

VERMILION, OH (WCMH) — Residents in the lakefront town of Vermilion are being cautioned as the Vermilion River is rising.

Ice at the mouth of the river is also causing the water to back up, WKYC reports.

The ice at the mouth of the river was estimated at several inches thick and may not break up on Friday evening, according to WKYC. River levels are expected to rise.

Police told residents on Riverside Drive that they may need to evacuate.

The Vermilion River is rising very slowly but people who live here are being warned about a flood warning per the National Weather Service. Cars have already been moved from houses. #3Weather @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ViGfpFTidr — Dorsena Drakeford (@dorsena_news) January 12, 2018

Vermilion is a city in Erie and Lorain Counties on Lake Erie. It is about 40 miles west of Cleveland.