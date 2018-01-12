Winter weather here, sleet & snow tonight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Colder temperatures are pushing through our area right now, and this drop is aiding in seeing sleet falling in the I-71 corridor and snow to the northwest, and rain to the southeast for now.

What you should expect for the next few hours

At this time, I do expect through 7pm, we are going to see the sleet mix to snow line pushing east quickly as the sun goes down and that colder air behind the front pushes further to the east.

This will help that line become all snow mainly after 7pm tonight. It is interesting on the northwest side of this system in Indiana, we are seeing drier air on radar, and it is thinning out. For this reason we have lower snowfall totals in the northwest part of the state.

But as is usually the case we are going to see a band of heavier snowfall possible to the northwest of the I-71 corridor, where temepratures have been colder longer and we are already seeing snowfall.

Also we are going to see heavier snowfall totals to the southeast as well, where colder air is filtering in right and these areas will have prolonged periods of moistures that will continue after midnight tonight.

How much snowfall will we expect overnight tonight

These numbers are on top of the rain & sleet mix that has dropped already outside.

Bottom line, stay in if you can tonight!

We still have Winter Weather Advisories until Saturday morning for the northwest part of our area.

To the south and east we continue to have Winter Storm Warnings through tomorrow morning with sleet, then moderate to heavy snow which will make for very slick conditions overnight. Also, the hills will make travel even more difficult!

We will continue to update through the evening. If you have great pictures please send them in to me, dmazza@wcmh.com.

-Dave