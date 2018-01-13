Behind the scenes at a figure skating photoshoot

Adam Rippon behind the scenes

After the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, the men’s and ladies’ medalists posed for photos with NBC. Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon, Bradie Tennell, and Vincent Zhou – all newly-named to the PyeongChang Olympic team – all spent time on the ice. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.

Adam Rippon won the national title in 2016.

Vincent Zhou is the 2017 world junior champion.

Nathan Chen is a two-time national champion.

Bradie Tennell won her first national title in 2018.

Mirai Nagasu is headed to her second Olympics, after also competing in Vancouver.

Karen Chen stays warm before she takes the ice.

Nathan Chen on the ice with the cameras.

 

 

 

Mirai Nagasu models her free skate dress.

Adam Rippon under the spotlight.

Karen Chen demonstrates how to lace up her boots.

Bradie Tennell spins under the spotlight.

