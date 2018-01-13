Child Calls 911 After Babysitter Allegedly Leaves Them to go Home and Sleep

A babysitter in Florida was arrested after she allegedly left three children alone and one of them called 911.

Jeanne Burns, 59, was arrested Thursday on charges of child neglect after she reportedly left the kids, ages 5 to 8 years old, alone for more than 2 hours.

One of the abandoned children called 911 after Burns left the home, WESH reported.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, the children refused to let them in, but a fourth child gave police Burns’ phone number.

Burns first told police she left the kids to go Walgreens but later admitted she went home to go to sleep, reports said.

The children’s mother was at work at the time, police said.

