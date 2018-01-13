Child Calls 911 After Babysitter Allegedly Leaves Them to go Home and Sleep

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A babysitter in Florida was arrested after she allegedly left three children alone and one of them called 911.

Jeanne Burns, 59, was arrested Thursday on charges of child neglect after she reportedly left the kids, ages 5 to 8 years old, alone for more than 2 hours.

One of the abandoned children called 911 after Burns left the home, WESH reported.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, the children refused to let them in, but a fourth child gave police Burns’ phone number.

Burns first told police she left the kids to go Walgreens but later admitted she went home to go to sleep, reports said.

The children’s mother was at work at the time, police said.

RELATED STORIES


Babysitter Breaks Kid’s Arm for Wetting Pants: Cops


Babysitter Says Boy, 11, With Down Syndrome Was Booted From Pumpkin Patch


4-Month-Old Baby Suffered Second- and Third-Degree Burns While Watched by Babysitter, Family Says

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s