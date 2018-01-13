Columbus city residents begin to clear the snow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest winter storm has people in Columbus clearing the snow from their driveways as they wait for the city of Columbus to clear snow from their residential streets.

“When school is in session plows come through because we have school buses going by but other than that we don’t see it very often,” said Kathy Hinrichs.

A spokesperson with the city said its snow warriors are servicing priority one routes and working into priority two routes.

Priority one routes are high traffic volume roads like Cleveland Avenue and state routes like 315.

Priority two routes are low traffic volume roads like Summit Street and Oakland Avenue.

That’s exactly what Columbus residents are seeing.

“The roads were bad and then I went out again and they were a little bit better and now except for the neighborhood streets they’re all pretty clear,” said John Davidson.

Temperatures are expected to get colder overnight it could bring more problems to the roads.

Most of what has melted will freeze and cause slick roads in the morning. The city’s snow warriors will have continue to treat the roads.

The cold temps could also cause for some unexpected car trouble.

