Florida 20-Year-Old is Lone Winner of $451 Million jackpot

A 20-year-old Florida man has come forward as the lone winner of the $451 Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, has reportedly chosen the one-time, lump sum payment of $282 million.

Missler told his brother of his winnings first, and the next day he told his father over coffee, WINK reported.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said in a statement.

Missler has since retired from his job at a local background screening company, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The winning numbers, drawn last Friday night, were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and 10.

Missler bought the quick-pick ticket at a 7-Eleven in the town.

“If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mind-set and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” Missler said, in a statement quoted by the Times. “I look forward to the future.”

RELATED STORIES



Missouri Woman Wins Lottery Twice in One Day





It Was a Billion Dollar Lottery Weekend With Just 2 Winners





Woman Takes Off After Cashing In $300,000 Lottery Ticket Her ‘Best Friend’ Says They Planned to Split

