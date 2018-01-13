Hitmen kidnap, torture, and murder wrong person

(CNN / WKMG) – Florida police have arrested three people connected to a botched murder-for-hire plot.

Kissimmee detectives say a woman hired a couple to kill a romantic rival, and the couple killed the wrong woman.

Russell Gibson, Osceola County Sheriff, said, “This was a murder for hire.”

Sheriff Gibson says 35-year-old Ishnar Lopez Ramos confessed to hiring Glorianne Quinones Montes and Alexis Ramos Rivera junior. Police say she wanted them to kill a romantic rival who worked at the Ross Dress for Less store in Kissimmee.

The suspects kidnapped a woman who they thought was that rival. But, they soon discovered it was the wrong woman, 42-year-old Janice Marie Zengotita Torres.

Sheriff Gibson said, “However, the suspects continued with their plan of murder, and tied the victim with the zip ties and then her head in duct tape and garbage bags.”

Rivera allegedly beat Torres while her head was covered. She died of suffocation. The three suspects dumped Torres’ body 91 miles away in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Ormond Beach.

The Sheriff choked back tears as he said he looks forward to justice being served. “I get emotional, because it touches me so deeply that one of our citizens was killed in such a manner over a mistake in identification, and in the end, it appears to be a lover’s triangle. Wow,” said Gibson.

All three of the people involved have been charged with first degree murder.

The woman who was the original target of the plot was told about the scheme, but has turned down an offer of protective services.