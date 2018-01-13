Man Arrested After Fake 911 Call Leads to Fatal Shooting Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

A California man who was arrested after his “prank” 911 call led to the fatal shooting of a man in Kansas has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Barriss, 25, is also facing charges including interference with law enforcement and reporting a false alarm, which is a felony. Barriss was extradited from California earlier in the week, reports said.

Barriss used a tactic known as “swatting,” when someone makes a fake 911 call to prompt the SWAT team to go to a location, after he got into an argument with another gamer while playing “Call of Duty.”

During the 911 call late last month, which he placed from California, Barriss told Wichita police that his father had been shot in the head and he was holding his mother and sibling at gunpoint. He also added that he might set his home on fire.

Barriss alleged to police that he thought he was giving authorities the address of the other gamer during the fake 911 call.

The Wichita address, however, was the home of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who police police shot and killed after they thought he was reaching for a gun. Finch was later found to be unarmed. He had no connection to the Call of Duty game.

Barriss had been previously sentenced to two years in prison for calling in a bomb threat to a Los Angeles TV station in 2016, reports said.

Authorities say he is also behind 20 other “threat-related” phone calls, including two at LA-area schools.

Meanwhile, the family of the slain man says they want criminal charges brought against the cop who fired the fatal shot.

“Justice for the Finch family constitutes criminal charges against the shooting officer and any other liable officers as well as damages against the city of Wichita for the policies and practices of its Police Department,” the lawyer, Andrew Stroth, who is representing the family, told The Associated Press.

The officer who shot Finch, a seven-year veteran of the department, is on paid leave.

