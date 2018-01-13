More snow expected on Monday with 1-3″ possible

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta clipper will track across the western Great Lakes and mid-Mississippi Valley early Monday, bringing a wide area of light snow beginning a little before daybreak.

The first wave of snow will total around a half-inch on MLK Day, with temperatures rising from near 10 degrees overnight to the mid-20s Monday afternoon, with a southwesterly flow increasing.

A second shot of snow is likely mid-afternoon Monday through the evening hours, adding another fluffy 1-2 inches, with the heaviest totals north of I-70. Winds will pick up Monday night, ushering in a reinforcing blast of arctic air that will drive temperatures down to near 10 degrees by your Tuesday morning commute.

Some blowing and drifting is likely again, but not as harsh as what we experienced Friday night.

The pattern is resembling the bitterly cold northwesterly circulation we endured for two weeks in late December and early January, but this deep freeze will last only one week instead of two, followed by a thaw next weekend.

-Ben