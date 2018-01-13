Police identify robbery suspect in officer-involved shooting on far east side

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers the evening of Jan. 12. 

According to Columbus police, two plainclothes officers were looking for Amanuel Dagebo, who was wanted for aggravated robbery. They found the 22-year-old suspect inside a car near Comstock Road and Lisbon Drive around 5:10pm, and approached in order to take him into custody.

At some point during the encounter, police said officers fired, striking Dagebo.

Police said a gun was recovered near the vehicle.

 

