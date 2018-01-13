Search for man who shot girlfriend, killed her father continues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are still on the hunt for a man who shot his girlfriend and killed his girlfriend’s father last month on the city’s northeast side.

Columbus police said the two victims, Van Johnson and Elyzabeth Johnson, were arguing outside of a home of 2448 Ottawa Drive the morning of Dec. 10.

During the fight, police said Elyzabeth Johnson’s boyfriend, 18-year-old Jordyn Preston, came out of the home and joined the father and daughter. Preston allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at Van Johnson, striking him multiple times. Elyzabeth was also struck in the attack.

Officials said Preston got into his girlfriend’s vehicle, a white Ford Mustang, and fled. He left the two victims at the scene.

Medics took both victims to a local hospital. Van Johnson died that same day. Elyzabeth Johnson was treated and released.

Friends of Van Johnson told NBC4 he was a church deacon and community leader for the northeast Columbus area. Family members have asked for Preston to turn himself in.

The suspect vehicle was eventually found, but the accused killer is still on the loose.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.