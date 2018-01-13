Snowy Saturday brings plenty of fun for Central Ohio families

WCMH photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were a few ways to spend Saturday after the snowstorm, either digging your way out of your driveway or enjoying the most of it and sledding right into a big pile of snow.

“I’m sledding! Going off the ramp, I’m trying to hit it with my sled,” said one child who was playing outside a Columbus apartment complex.

Families were enjoying every second, as NBC4 crews toured some hills in the area.

“We got the whole neighborhood together, really,” one parent said.

The kids couldn’t get enough of running up and down the hill to slide right back down. The cold didn’t seem to bother them either.

“You get to like go sledding and spin around or like sled down backwards, it’s just really fun,” one sledder told NBC4.

