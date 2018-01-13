U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

David Gearhart

Gearhart is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for money laundering.

Gearhart is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Charles Hollingsworth

Hollingsworth is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for weapon under disability.

Hollingsworth is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Antonio Smith

Smith is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering.

Smith is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Randy Stanley

Stanley is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Stanley is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.