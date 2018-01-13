VIDEO: Tank pursues armed driver in Oregon

SHERWOOD, OR (KOIN) — A suspect armed with an AR-style rifle, who authorities confronted after he drove into a field in Sherwood, Oregon, is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Jeff Talbot said the incident started around 1:30 p.m. when a Sherwood police officer responded to a call of someone driving erratically near SW Roy Rogers Road and SW Scholls-Sherwood Road. When that officer arrived, the suspect fired a gun, but it’s unclear whether he fired at the officer or in the air.

“The tactical negotiation team and crisis negotiation unit were activated,” Talbot told KOIN 6 News. “They created a very wide perimeter to make sure the public was safe.”

Surrounding roads were closed off as the man sat in his truck in the field before he started driving around again around 3:30 p.m. and was pursued through the field by a tactical truck.

The tactical truck caught up with him, ramming his truck. After a confrontation in which officers fired at the suspect, police removed the man from his truck.

Officers made life-saving efforts but the man, later identified as 54-year-old Remi Sabbe, died at the scene. An AR-style rifle was found in his car.

This is the chase in the field immediately before. pic.twitter.com/LJLeZQWWQe — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 12, 2018

“This situation evolved very rapidly and this tactical situation was very dangerous for everyone involved,” Talbot said.

No officers or deputies were injured and those involved in the shooting are on administrative leave per protocol.

Mike Jingozian heard the shots ring out through the farm field near his home.

“There were quite a number of shots and it was like a rapid fire shot, like boom boom boom boom boom,” Jingozian said. “Very consistent. It wasn’t like a machine gun, but somewhere in between.”

Sherwood police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.

Sabbe had a history of charges for misdemeanor traffic violations including reckless driving and DUIIs between 1992 and 2008 in Oregon but no prior violent crimes.