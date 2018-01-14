3 Arrested After The Wrong Woman Was Killed In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Authorities in Florida say the wrong person was killed last Sunday in a murder-for-hire plot set up by another woman.

Ishnar Marie Lopez, 35, was upset that a “man she loved” was in a relationship with another woman, according to Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

So, she allegedly hired Alexis Ramos, 35, and his girlfriend, Glorianmarie Quinones Montes, 22, to kill the woman.

Authorities said Ramos and Montes approached the woman, Janice Zengotita-Torres, they believed to be their target outside of her job at Ross Dress for Less in Kissimmee.

The intended target reportedly worked at the location with Zengotita-Torres.

The couple then allegedly followed Zengotita-Torres home and forced her into the back of her car. They then drove her to an apartment in Orlando. They eventually realized they had the wrong person, but decided to kill her anyway, police said. 

Gibson said Ramos then beat her, and she eventually suffocated because of the garbage bags on her head.

“However, the suspects continued with their plan of murder and tied the victim with zip ties and then (covered) her head in duct tape and garbage bags,” Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told Fox 35.

The pair drove Zengotita-Torres’ vehicle to Ormond Beach and dumped her body, police said. They later abandoned her car. Cable workers found her body on Monday morning.

Zengotita-Torres, who was married and had a 14-year-old son, was reported missing by her family on Monday. 

Lopez was arrested Friday and Ramos and Montes were arrested later that day a hotel near Orlando. 

Police said all three confessed to the crime.

“She was the target of a senseless act of violence in which she was robbed of her life,” Gibson said.

All three suspects are charged with murder.

