Canada announces Olympic figure skating team

Canada’s figure skating team is widely expected to challenge for the team event gold medal, and will depend on Olympic veterans to do just that.

Canada announced their 2018 Olympic Figure Skating Team via a Facebook live video at the conclusion of their national championships on Sunday afternoon. 2010 Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir as well as two-time Sochi silver medalist Patrick Chan lead the way.

Here’s the full squad, with their major achievements:

Ladies

Gabrielle Daleman: 2017 Worlds bronze medalist, 2018 Canadian national champion

Kaetlyn Osmond: 2017 Worlds silver medalist

Larkyn Austman: 2018 Canadian national bronze medalist, 2013 Canadian junior national champion

Men

Patrick Chan: three-time world champion, Sochi men’s silver medalist, 2014 team event silver medalist

Keegan Messing: 2018 Canadian national silver medalist

Dance

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, 2018 co-captains: 2010 Olympic gold medalists, Sochi dance silver medalists, 2014 team event silver medalist, and 2017 world champions

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje: two-time world championships medalists

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier: six-time Canadian national medalists

“Tessa and I are honored to be representing Canada at our third Olympic Games,” Moir said through a Skate Canada press release. “It is especially a privilege to be named to the team with this group of skaters. We have grown up together and its going to be a special moment to take the ice with them and go for gold. We are looking forward to embracing the Olympic spirit and proudly cheering on our teammates in PyeongChang.”

Pairs

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford: two-time world champions (2015, 2016

Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau: two-time Canadian national silver medalists

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro: two-time Canadian national bronze medalists; Moore-Towers won a silver medal in the team event at the Sochi Olympics with a former partner