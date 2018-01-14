Cold air, moderate amount of snow headed to central Ohio on Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The return of arctic air will pave the way for another moderate snowstorm, beginning as flurries early Monday morning with the first of two impulses heading our way.

A second round of snow with an Alberta Clipper diving southeast from along a path from Chicago to Pittsburgh will bring a swath of steadier, fluffy snow in the afternoon and evening, with increasing wind, tapering off between 8 and 10 p.m..

Most of central Ohio will see a total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches by Monday night, with the heaviest totals north of I-70. Closer to the Ohio River, the snowfall will average around an inch.

Gusty winds up to 20 mph will cause some blowing snow and drifting through Monday night, making travel far more difficult late in the day.

A reinforcing surge of cold air will follow in the wake of the storm, dropping readings into the single digits again by Tuesday morning.

If you are looking for relief, we should enjoy our second January thaw next weekend, but prepare for snow-covered roads and frigid temperatures through the MLK Day holiday.

Track winter weather with Storm Team 4:

Storm Team 4 forecast: http://bit.ly/2CSGLAx

School Closings: nbc4i.com/closings/

Live VIPIR Radar: nbc4i.co/1QMJGyJ

Storm Team 4 on Alexa: amzn.to/2C5YWTx