Energetic lab mix Spencer would make perfect running companion

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Stop the Suffering to meet Spencer, a 10-year-old, fun-loving lab mix with the heart and energy of a young dog.

Spencer has been with his foster family for nearly a year and would love to find his forever family. He loves going on walks and runs, riding in the car, snuggling with humans and exploring. Spencer’s foster mom said her favorite thing about him is his personality: he’s charismatic and has a really funny howl whenever he hears sirens. She also said that if you’re looking to get into shape or are a runner, Spencer would make the perfect running buddy and loves to get out and get some exercise in.

When Spencer first entered foster care, he had some skin issues from a suspected allergy and was nearly bald. Now, most of his hair has grown back and he feels 100% better. His foster family said the suspected allergy has been kept under control with proper nutrition.

To learn more about how you can adopt Spencer, visit www.stopthesuffering.org. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.