Fifteen-year-old drunk driver arrested after ramming into police car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KXRM) – A 15-year-old drunk driver and another teen in a stolen car were arrested after they rammed into a police cruiser early Sunday.

According to authorities, an officer responded to the Southgate Shopping Center on a report of a dine and dash at IHOP just after 1 a.m. The officer saw the suspect vehicle stopped on the north side of the shopping center and pulled behind it, activating the police car’s overhead lights. At this time, the suspect vehicle reversed and hit the front of the police car, then pulled forward over a curb toward the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road. Police say the suspect vehicle traveled over a median before it became inoperable.

Two teen girls were contacted and detained. Police say the 15-year-old driver was intoxicated.

The suspect vehicle was reported stolen by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the passenger was listed as a suspect, according to police.

Both girls were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The police car sustained minor damage.

Police say both girls face several charges once they are discharged from the hospital.