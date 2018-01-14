Husband and wife work to help Columbus homeless through Fleur’s Dream organization

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohioans Jennifer and Kevin Wright started an organization called Fleur’s Dream three years ago after they took a vacation to New Orleans and saw how many people living on the streets needed food and clothing.

On Sunday, Fleur’s Dream held a homeless outreach program in Columbus on Grant Avenue, across from Faith Mission.

“…it was actually his idea,” Jennifer told NBC4. “He came up with it to help the homeless in New Orleans. We were there on vacation. There’s a lot of homeless teens down there and then we just kind of expanded on it, well, hey, if we’re helping them, let’s help the people locally.”

William Carpenter says he’s a veteran, and has been living on cold streets for the last four months. He had tears in his eyes when he spoke to NBC4 about how important events like these are to him.

“I mean, I’m living out of a bag right now, so it’s kind of sad, but I don’t know what else to say about it,” he said. “It’s been a real hard trial. I’m a veteran of the United States Army. I lost my home and now I’m out here on the streets. Everything helps, every little bit. The storm we had the other night, I didn’t know if I was going to even have a place to stay, and thank God for the donations and the people that help just to let people off the streets to stay warm. It’s really saving lives out here and I really appreciate everything,” Carpenter.

Volunteers helped distribute food, clothing, shoes, and even free haircuts to those who said they needed it.

“I don’t have no shoes, so they got shoes over here, they got clothes, they got food, and I’m hungry,” said Franco Alexander. “You know it’s good because there’s a lot of people sleeping on the streets that don’t have covers and it’s God-giving so we really appreciate it.”

“The first time we came down, we came down with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and some shampoos and deodorants like three boxes of stuff you know…and it just blew up, and we had no idea we had no idea it was going to turn into this,” Kevin Wright said.

“God bless everybody thank you for all your hard work and dedication to this cause,” Carpenter said.

Click here to visit the Fleur’s Dream Facebook page.