Man Reunites With His Beloved Dog After Someone Stole His Car While She Was Inside

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A California man is ecstatic now that he has his dog back. 

Daniel Ashimine’s dog, Holly, was in the backseat of his parked car when it was stolen from a parking lot in Torrance earlier this month. 

“My wife and I started driving all over the place looking for the dog,” Daniel Ashimine told CBS2 News. “The last couple of nights I didn’t get any rest.”

A good Samaritan later called police last Tuesday to let them know she spotted a suspicious man parking a totaled car on her block. The car turned out to be Ashimine’s, however, his beloved Holly was not inside. 

“Man, I had a heart attack!” Daniel Ashimine told CBS2 News. “I don’t care about my car, I really love my dog!”

When police questioned the suspect, he told them he’d left the dog at a local homeless camp. Ashimine quickly rushed to the location on Friday after finding out the news. Holly was there. 

“I was there in five minutes! I was the happiest man in the world, man,” Ashimine said. “I love that dog so much. It was amazing.”

Ashimine said Holly is very happy to be reunited, and so is he.

RELATED STORIES


Country Singer RaeLynn Asks for Public’s Help to Find Lost Dog


High School Cross Country Team Runs With Shelter Dogs: ‘The Kids Love It’


Shelter Makes Tinder Profile for 3-Year-Old Dog Struggling to Get Adopted

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s