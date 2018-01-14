ODOT plow drivers will be on patrol again Monday as snow nears

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the next winter storm headed to central Ohio.

Crews are back home getting some much-needed rest Sunday night before they’ll head back out early Monday morning.

ODOT tells NBC4 plow trucks will be back on the road by 4am. Crews will once again be working 12-hour shifts around central Ohio. Trucks will be salting interstates, state routes, ramps, and bridges, but they’ll also be keeping a close eye on blowing and drifting snow.

ODOT reminds all drivers to give their crews room to work.

