Photographer accuses actor Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A New York-based photographer has accused “Parks and Recreation” and “Master of None” actor Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct during a date last year.

The 23-year-old woman spoke to Babe, an online publication, and claimed she met Ansari at an Emmys afterparty in Los Angeles last fall. She said they had a common interest in photography. They exchanged numbers, and she went on a date in Manhattan a week later.

The woman said Ansari seemed eager to leave the restaurant, and they returned to his residence. There, she told Babe, he began aggressively kissing and touching her. The woman claims Ansari pulled her hand towards his genitals several times and continually stuck his fingers down her throat.

She said she told Ansari “no” several times but he kept making physical advances towards her. Eventually, she said, she got up to leave and he agreed to call her a ride.

“I cried the whole ride home. At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand,” she said.

Ansari’s team did not respond to Babe for comment as of Sunday evening.

The woman said Ansari texted her the following day, and she told him she had been uncomfortable.

“Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” she responded, according to Babe. “You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances.”

He responded that he was “truly sorry” and “misread things in the moment.”

 

