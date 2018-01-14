Residents along the Muskingum River fear ice jams could lead to evacuations

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — Chunks of ice sticking out of the Muskingum River causing an ice jam and the Emergency Management Agency’s Director in Morgan County said people need to be aware that this could cause sudden and unexpected flooding.

“A lot of these people are familiar with the river they live here, but there not familiar with is ice jam flooding,” said John Wilts who is the EMA director in Morgan County.

He said they haven’t ordered any evacuations but this has definitely caught the attention of residents.

“It’s massive and there’s quite a bit of ice up through there,” said Morgan County resident Dan Smith. “Probably three to five miles of just ice, just solid.”

It actually stretches about seven miles according to Wilts with homes in the possible path of disaster.

One of those residents Rebecca Vanhorn said she’s been watching and documenting the ice jams for a few days.

“We live close enough to the river that we’ve been watching all day.”

She’s noticed the river continuing to rise and that is causing her and the neighbors to worry.

“It is very concerning for resident that are along this river,” said Vanhorn. “We have friends and families have had to evacuate. We’re all being very cautious down here and hoping for the best, praying that we’re all safe.”

The EMA Director said that he will continue to monitor this situation to pass along any alert and updates to the people here that need it.