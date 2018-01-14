Save the Crew movement still strong in offseason; members plan to design fan jerseys

Save the Crew rally

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s first pre-season game of 2018 is about a month away, and fans are still fighting to keep the team from moving to Texas.

Leaders of the “Save the Crew” movement offered an update on their efforts Saturday at Land-Grant Brewing Company. They say they have more than 200 business allies joining their movement, and thousands of fans who have pledged their support online.

“It’s one of the snowiest days I’ve seen in many years,” said Donny Murray. “People braved the roads to come out here, so I think the passion is still very strong in the community here in showing that we support the team and we want to Save The Crew.”

Leaders say they are working with a Columbus-based business to create a new jersey for fans to purchase so their money does not have to go to Major League Soccer.

