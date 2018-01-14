SWAT standoff near Cincinnati ends after 30 hours, no injuries reported

WEST CHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Nearly 30 hours after taking a child hostage, a man has surrendered to authorities in Butler County.

According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a gunman barricaded himself and a young boy inside an attached garage inside a vehicle after an altercation in an apartment around 1am Saturday morning. Police say everyone fled the apartment except a man who did not live there. He barricaded himself and took a 10-year-old boy hostage. Police said the man is not related to the boy.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office kept in communication with the man, who has not been identified at this time. The man fired almost 20 shots at police during the standoff, but no one was injured.

The 10-year-old boy is safe, and the suspect is now in custody.

According to WCPO, this is one of the longest situations Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has been involved in.

“When we get called out to stuff like this, usually we don’t expect it to be 24 hours,” Jones told WCPO. “Something like this, we just do the best we can, take our time and make it happen.”

