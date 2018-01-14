Three injured in car crash on Stelzer Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and two others were injured in an early morning crash on Stelzer Road.

It happened around 4:10am Sunday at the intersection of Citygate Drive and Stelzer Road. According to the Columbus Division of Police, one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Two others were transported in stable condition to Grant Medical Center and OSU Wexner Medical Center, respectively.

No further details were immediately available. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

