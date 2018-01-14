Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of Central Ohio Monday

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Parts of Central Ohio will be under a winter weather advisory beginning Monday morning and lasting until Monday evening.

A couple of disturbances, including an Alberta Clipper, will bring periods of snow on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, beginning as morning snow showers (coating), followed by a steadier snow in the afternoon and evening totaling around 2 inches (the range will from 1 inch in southern Ohio to 3 inches in the northern counties).

Monday 4am-10pm: Licking, Delaware, Madison, Union, Franklin Counties.

Monday 1am-7pm: Logan, Hardin Counties.

