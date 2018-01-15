2018 U.S. Olympic bobsled team

Women’s pilots
Greubel Poser won the 2014 Olympic bronze medal. Meyers Taylor will race for her third Olympic medal.
Women’s push athletes
Women’s replacement athletes
Women’s pilot and push athlete combinations
Men’s pilots
Bascue, 23, is making his Olympic debut. Cunningham’s best Olympic result as a pilot was finishing 12th in four-man at the 2014 Sochi Games. Olsen won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 as a push athlete, but will make his Olympic debut as a pilot.
Men’s push athletes
- Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
- Chris Fogt
- Chris Kinney (Q&A)
- Steve Langton
- Sam McGuffie
- Sam Michener
- Carlo Valdes (Who is, Q&A)
- Nathan Weber
- Evan Weinstock (Q&A)
Men’s replacement athletes
- James Reed
- Nic Taylor
Two-man pilot and push athlete combinations
- Codie Bascue with Sam McGuffie
- Nick Cunningham with Hakeem Abdul-Saboor,
- Justin Olsen with Evan Weinstock
Four-man pilot and push athlete combinations
- Codie Bascue with Evan Weinstock, Steve Langton and Sam McGuffie
- Nick Cunningham with Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Chris Kinney and Sam Michener
- Justin Olsen with Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Chris Fogt