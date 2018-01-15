2018 U.S. Olympic bobsled team

U.S. bobsled at the 2014 Winter Olympics

Women’s pilots

Greubel Poser won the 2014 Olympic bronze medal. Meyers Taylor will race for her third Olympic medal. 

Women’s push athletes

Women’s replacement athletes

Women’s pilot and push athlete combinations

Men’s pilots

Bascue, 23, is making his Olympic debut. Cunningham’s best Olympic result as a pilot was finishing 12th in four-man at the 2014 Sochi Games. Olsen won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 as a push athlete, but will make his Olympic debut as a pilot. 

Men’s push athletes

Men’s replacement athletes

Two-man pilot and push athlete combinations

Four-man pilot and push athlete combinations

 

