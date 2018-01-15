Bill introduced to require Bible elective to be offered in all West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill requiring all schools in West Virginia to provide an elective course on Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, or the New Testament of the Bible has been introduced to the West Virginia Senate.

Senate Bill 252 was submitted on Thursday, January 11th, 2018, by Senator Mike Azinger (R – Wood) and Senator Sue Cline (R – Wyomning).

The bill says that the purpose of the course is to. “Teach students knowledge of biblical content, characters, poetry, and narratives that are prerequisites to understanding contemporary society and culture, including literature, art, music, mores, oratory, and public policy.”

CLICK HERE to read the full bill

The bill permits students to use a translation of their choice, requires teacher certification, and requires federal and state laws be followed regarding religious neutrality while accommodating the diverse religious views of students.

The bill is in the Committee on Education before going to the floor.