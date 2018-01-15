Bill introduced to require Bible elective to be offered in all West Virginia schools

WOWK Published:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –  A bill requiring all schools in West Virginia to provide an elective course on Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, or the New Testament of the Bible has been introduced to the West Virginia Senate.

Senate Bill 252 was submitted on Thursday, January 11th, 2018, by Senator Mike Azinger (R – Wood) and Senator Sue Cline (R – Wyomning).

The bill says that the purpose of the course is to. “Teach students knowledge of biblical content, characters, poetry, and narratives that are prerequisites to understanding contemporary society and culture, including literature, art, music, mores, oratory, and public policy.”

CLICK HERE to read the full bill

The bill permits students to use a translation of their choice, requires teacher certification, and requires federal and state laws be followed regarding religious neutrality while accommodating the diverse religious views of students.

The bill is in the Committee on Education before going to the floor.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s