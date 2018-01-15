Columbus celebrates the life of MLK with annual breakfast

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – About 2,000 people celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a breakfast at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday.

From choirs singing to speeches by community leaders, the gathering was the 33rd annual event here in Columbus and the largest of its kind in the country, according to organizers.

Wonderful program and inspiring speech from @TheJudgeHatchet at this year's #MLKDay Birthday Breakfast in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/6sQZxKK6eD — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) January 15, 2018

“When you think about what the principles of Dr. King was, [it] was respect and dignity for all of us,” said Arlena Fitch-Gordon, who attends Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Fitch-Gordon said she’s been involved with the breakfast for nearly 30 of its 33 years. She said the principles Dr. King espoused are still important in America today.

“I think that especially in light of what’s occurred in the last couple of days, you know, that it’s even—the focus is more of importance,” Fitch-Gordon said.

Years ago, she invited her church friend Losie V. Rivers to come with her to the event.

“This year will be my tenth year that I’ve been coming,” Rivers said.

The women said they’re now trying to recruit others to get involved in the work.

“Recruiting young people, cause we’re getting old,” Rivers said. “We need someone to take our place and go on.”

They hope people can come together to make sure everyone is treated with respect.