Cops Ridicule Local Teens for Poorly Hidden Beer Keg

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Several police officers in Pennsylvania found what appeared to be a high school party spot with the requisite beer keg and decided to have a little fun with it.

“Attn young people- you might want to hold off on buying the red plastic cups for tonight’s party behind the Aronimink Swim Club (aka the palace),” the Upper Darby Police Department wrote on social media.

The department couldn’t help but include photos of an officer posing with the seized keg.

“There will probably be a lack of attendance now,” the department joked.

The post immediately started making its way around the internet and far outside the department’s jurisdiction outside Philadelphia.

While most folks seemed to appreciate the humor, some suggested the officers’ time could be used more wisely.

Upper Darby police had a post for that situation, too.

“Last night I posted a pic of us removing a keg from the scene of what was going to be an underage party,” a subsequent tweet read along with a photo of cabinets overflowing with files. “The overall response was positive. A few folks said we should worry more about serious crime. Below is a pic of our investigative files from 2016 and 17. Trust me- we care.”

