Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dies at 46

Famed Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan has died in London, according to a statement from her publicist.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement read.

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

O’Riordan, who was born in the Irish city of Limerick, gained worldwide fame with her band The Cranberries, which she fronted through the 1990s.

The band released a string of hits across five studio albums, including the five-times-platinum-selling Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? in 1993. They followed up that record with the seven-times-platinum No Need to Argue, a year later.

In 1996, they released the successful, To the Faithful Departed.

The Cranberries went on hiatus in 2003, but reunited in 2009 where they continued touring and releasing new music. Their 2017 tour, which would be their last, saw them performing with an orchestra.

During the period of Cranberries hiatus, O’Riordan released two solo albums, 2007’s Are You Listening? And 2009’s No Baggage. In 2014, she started a side project with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke and musician Ole Koretsky called D.A.R.K.

O’Riordan is survived by her three children, Taylor Baxter, 20, Molly Leigh, 17, and Dakota Rain, 12. She had the children with ex-husband and former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton. The couple was together for 20 years before splitting up in 2014.

