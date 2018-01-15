Figure skaters describe the state of their feet

2018 Winter Olympic Games

Since they’re bundled in skates all day, figure skaters’ feet can get pretty gross. We asked a few members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team to describe the state of their feet.

Nathan Chen

Some skaters’ feet are quite beautiful. Some skaters’ feet are kind of horrendous. We’re packed in this boot all day, every day for years and years so our feet kind of get molded a little bit. We have calluses all over the place from blisters. But for the most part they’re skaters’ feet – you have to be very proud of that you pushed through all of that.

I have never gone for a pedicure. My feet aren’t horrible so I’m pretty cool with sandals and flip flips.

Maia and Alex Shibutani

Maia: Not sure you want to see skaters’ feet. Battered? Kinda… toenails are half there.

Alex: So when you spend enough time in a pair of skates. Hours and hours and hours –

Maia: You can tell.

Alex: You get pretty messed up looking feet. It’s gruesome. Mine are okay though. Mine are great.

Maia: Corns, calluses, blisters… you name it. It’s there.

Alex: But my feels are great.

Maia: You’re really pushing that!

Vincent Zhou

They can be pretty smelly; my mom complains that my feet smell all the time but that is a struggle that every skater understands. For me, I’m lucky because I think that I have good skin, like my hands, my nails, my feet are all pretty smooth. But I know that lots of skaters have blisters and calluses. I get those sometimes but they seem to heal over time. We do wash our feet and use deodorant so there’s that.

