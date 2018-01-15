From Applying Deodorant to Cleaning Red Wine Stains, the Tasks You’re Probably Doing Wrong

From putting on deodorant to attacking wine stains, there’s a good chance you’re doing it wrong, and lifestyle experts have tips to help you get it right.

If you spill some red wine on your shirt, the initial reaction is to just throw it in the wash. However, there is a more effective way to get the stain out.

Blot the excess liquid and apply salt to absorb the moisture, and then pour white wine on the spot to help naturalize the stain. From there, you pop the piece of clothing in the wash.

There may be some remnants of a stain after one wash, but you can clean it again to make it disappear, according to lifestyle expert Trae Bodge.

Many people believe the best way to keep pastries fresh is by putting them in an air tight container, but Bodge has a better way.

She says to put a piece of sandwich bread inside the container. The bread will help absorb the moisture and the pastries will stay fresh for much longer.

As for keeping berries fresh, Bodge has a great method to keep them from getting moldy.

“As far as berries go, don’t wash all the berries at once. Just take out a few you are going to eat and wash those because of the thin skin, they absorb water fast. Washing the whole package could cause the berries to grow mold,” she told Inside Edition.

You might even be storing ice cream all wrong.

Bodge says that if you put the ice cream container in a Ziploc bag before placing it in the freezer, the contents will be kept soft and much easier to scoop.

You’re probably pouring beer the wrong way, says Anheuser-Busch Master Cicerone Max Bakker.

Pour it at a 45-degree angle and then about halfway through the pour, straight down the middle to generate the perfect foam top.

Moving out of the kitchen and into the bathroom, one dermatologist says you may even be applying deodorant the wrong way.

Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day says deodorant and antiperspirant are actually different. A deodorant should be applied in the morning, “because it is not making you not sweat — it is just making the sweat not smell so bad.”

She added that an “antiperspirant really stops the sweat from coming out and that can take some time.

“It is better if you apply it at night because it will have time to get into the follicle, the pores where the sweat gland comes out, and physically block the sweat from coming out.”

