Heart-Stopping Video Shows NYPD Cop Dragged by Car in Dramatic Times Square Chase

A New York police officer is lucky to be alive after a driver nearly mowed him down in Times Square.

It all started when a black Mercedes was seen burning rubber in one of the most congested tourist destinations in the world Saturday night.

The NYPD cop, 26-year-old Ian Wallace, jumped in front of the vehicle as he commanded the driver to stop smoking his tires in the area.

The incident, which was caught entirely on camera by a witness on a skateboard, shows the brave officer doing his best to stop the driver and ends up getting hit and dragged by the car in the process.

Even after he’s struck, Wallace is seen getting up and pursuing the suspect on foot.

Pro skater Kiefer Dixon filmed the whole situation and showed remarkable skill as he weaved in and out of traffic to get the shot.

The driver was able to get away and the chase came to an end as the cop collapsed in exhaustion. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident but is expected to be okay.

The driver remains at large; anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS.

