King Arts Complex celebrates MLK’s life and legacy at annual open house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In order to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBC4 came together with the King Arts Complex for an open house.

“As a community, we definitely have to work together,” said parent Kimberly Newton.

She said she wants to instill the spirit of Dr. King in her two young children.

“I’ve taken this time to make sure that my children learn and understand and know how great and powerful of a man he was, the things that he spoke about,” said Newton.

Her 6-year-old daughter Zindzi Newton was proud to share what she’d learned.

“We learned about Dr. King,” said Zindzi. “He said he wants everybody to be equal.”

For many, honoring MLK Day is all about giving back.

“Some people think, ‘Oh it’s just a day off.’ It’s technically not a day off. You should find something to do whether it’s go pick up trash, go volunteer at homeless shelter, come out here, take a tour of the building, learn a little bit more of things you didn’t know abotu the King Arts Complex,” said local artist Nichole Burton-Chambers.

She’s leading this year’s community art project, a piano dedicated to Coretta Scott King.

“We’re just having the community help me get this accomplished,” she said.

Performing arts director at the King Arts Complex Jevon Collins said hopes everyone continues to keep the life and legacy of Dr. King alive.

“His message of peace, love and togetherness is needed now more than ever,” he said. “Let’s just start the year off in peace and continue that on.”

To learn more about the King Arts Complex, head to their website.