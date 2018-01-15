Large ice jams could lead to flooding in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ice jams along the Muskingum River are causing flooding issues in the county.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says it is keeping a close eye throughout the night on water levels. Large chunks of ice are slowing down the flow along the river.

Jeff Jadwin with the EMA says things could change any moment.

“It’s mother nature and we really don’t control it,” said Jadwin.

Jadwin said he’s been keeping a close eye on the river for the last several days. He’s seen how these ice jams caused flooding in Dresden and other neighborhoods along the river.

“The water above and below the dam is the same level, and that’s extremely concerning. There’s a considerable difference between the parts of the river,” said Jadwin.

County officials say the ice jams are about five miles long. Water along the Terrace Shore area has dropped, but EMA is still looking closely just in case that changes.

Crews said they are worried about getting more snow, or a quick thaw. Both of these could cause flooding in this area and others. Though the ice chunks are large, they are unstable. Emergency crews are asking folks not to stand or walk on top of them.

“You just can’t go out there and break it up. We encourage people to stay off of it because of you go through we don’t know where you’re going to be because some of the water is still moving: Underneath this ice so it can sweep you away,” said Jadwin.